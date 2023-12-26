Previous
Two grannies by happypat
Photo 4308

Two grannies

My son in laws mother & all their family have know each other since all our kids went to the local primary school together so we see lots of each other & usually spend Christmas Day together.

Our kids presented us with these two racing grannies with their zimmer frames.
You wind them up & they walk along pushing their frames before them.

We all had a fantastic day, delicious food & lots of laughing.
Seven of us this year, sometimes there’s more depending.

Talked to both sons & families in New Zealand, Jack set it all up on the TV so we could all see each other.

A video of our great granddaughter Nina aged three opening her presents which was fun.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1180% complete

Lesley ace
This is such a lovely, happy photo
December 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely photo of the two of you together. You are very well colour coordinated too. Love the hats.
December 26th, 2023  
