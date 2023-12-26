Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4308
Two grannies
My son in laws mother & all their family have know each other since all our kids went to the local primary school together so we see lots of each other & usually spend Christmas Day together.
Our kids presented us with these two racing grannies with their zimmer frames.
You wind them up & they walk along pushing their frames before them.
We all had a fantastic day, delicious food & lots of laughing.
Seven of us this year, sometimes there’s more depending.
Talked to both sons & families in New Zealand, Jack set it all up on the TV so we could all see each other.
A video of our great granddaughter Nina aged three opening her presents which was fun.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5122
photos
124
followers
114
following
1180% complete
View this month »
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
4307
4308
Latest from all albums
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
4307
812
4308
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th December 2023 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
racing
,
day.
,
grannies
Lesley
ace
This is such a lovely, happy photo
December 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely photo of the two of you together. You are very well colour coordinated too. Love the hats.
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close