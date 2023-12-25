Previous
Happy Christmas by happypat
Photo 4307

Happy Christmas

Just a quick photo to wish all my 365 friends a very happy joyous day.

I appreciate all your friendship & comments on my sometimes weary offerings!

Hoping to post a jolly photo later but I might miss!

Love to you all! ❤️
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful - Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
