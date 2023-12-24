David

This is David a very interesting & eccentric neighbour.

When we were farming we once rounded up & penned a stray heifer off his land.

Ever since he has called on us with a Christmas present & card.

He lives on his own on the small family farm but as you can see he has an unusual lifestyle.

He has no heat in his house which is down a farm track.

He seems to live off tinned rice pudding which incidentally when I asked him what he was having tomorrow, he said tinned rice pudding!

He eats very little, walks all over the place, no heating & much meditating.

If you look at his trousers you can see he’s sewn a pocket on the legs. This was where he kept his mobile phone which he no longer uses so is now redundant.

When he got up to leave he put two woolly hats on his head which he has string attached that clips onto jacket with pegs so he doesn’t lose them.

Same with the gloves ….like our mothers did with ours to stop us loosing them.



He comes from a very well off family, estates & a house in Chelsea plus a famous niece in law but David is a very happy person.

These days we see him almost everyday in the village & walking past our house . I asked him this morning does he go for the company & he said yes.



I plied him with cake but he just ate one biscuit & a cup of tea.



Shows we don’t need much to keep us healthy ….he never goes to the doctor.

He always buys us a small useful present such as scissors or batteries. He visits many with a card & similar present.



Happy Christmas David