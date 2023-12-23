Previous
One missing! by happypat
Photo 4305

One missing!

A visit from my two brothers & sisters in law this afternoon.
I am the eldest of four.
Michael on the right is eighteen months younger than me, Peter on the left, I’m not sure how old he is but around six year younger than Michael.
My sister Margaret lives in Norfolk & is the baby at eleven years younger than me.

She sent us a joint card to open this afternoon, that’s it on the table.

Good to get together it doesn’t happen often enough.

Such good news today as one of our lovely neighbours across the road has been given the all clear after gruelling cancer treatment.
We are so pleased for them.
We watched him go off yesterday for his appointment……the best Christmas present.
He came round to tell us this morning.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to have a family get together ! What a shame sister was not there as well , but she was there in spirit I am sure Pat.
Good that your neighbour had good news before Christmas - - the best Christmas Present ever .
December 23rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
That is such a lovely family photo
December 23rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely shot, and so good to get together. Good news about your neighbour too!
December 23rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Spending time together is precious!
December 23rd, 2023  
