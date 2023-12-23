One missing!

A visit from my two brothers & sisters in law this afternoon.

I am the eldest of four.

Michael on the right is eighteen months younger than me, Peter on the left, I’m not sure how old he is but around six year younger than Michael.

My sister Margaret lives in Norfolk & is the baby at eleven years younger than me.



She sent us a joint card to open this afternoon, that’s it on the table.



Good to get together it doesn’t happen often enough.



Such good news today as one of our lovely neighbours across the road has been given the all clear after gruelling cancer treatment.

We are so pleased for them.

We watched him go off yesterday for his appointment……the best Christmas present.

He came round to tell us this morning.