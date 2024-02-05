Surprise, surprise!

What’s lovely surprise this morning to receive these flowers from a dear 365 friend!



Letterbox flowers they are called & they come with no water just laid out carefully in a long box.



Instructions how to care for them including two sachets of flower food, one to use straight away & one in three days time.



I put them in water immediately & within two hours the change was extraordinary.



Quite fascinating to see. I took a photo & will do another in a day or so to show you the difference.



On the same note we are both feeling so much better. Pretty much back to normal again though not doing much at the moment…..we have become lazy!



Thanking everyone for your kind wishes for our recovery.

Bless you all.



Just come back to this as I’ve just remembered I’m starting my 13th year of 365 today! Not done too well lately though, 🤣🤣🤣