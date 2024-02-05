Previous
Surprise, surprise! by happypat
Surprise, surprise!

What’s lovely surprise this morning to receive these flowers from a dear 365 friend!

Letterbox flowers they are called & they come with no water just laid out carefully in a long box.

Instructions how to care for them including two sachets of flower food, one to use straight away & one in three days time.

I put them in water immediately & within two hours the change was extraordinary.

Quite fascinating to see. I took a photo & will do another in a day or so to show you the difference.

On the same note we are both feeling so much better. Pretty much back to normal again though not doing much at the moment…..we have become lazy!

Thanking everyone for your kind wishes for our recovery.
Bless you all.

Just come back to this as I’ve just remembered I’m starting my 13th year of 365 today! Not done too well lately though, 🤣🤣🤣
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1185% complete

Casablanca ace
I had some from that company for my birthday - they plump up beautifully! How lovely. Glad you are feeling better. All the best.
February 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Sounds neat
February 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
How lovely to get flowers. Congratulations on starting your 13th year. I hope you keep improving.
February 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely gift and thought. 365ers are the best
February 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh what a lovely gift! Glad you are both feel a lot better.
February 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely gift , glowers always cheer one up !!Congrats on the start of 13th year, doesn't time fly ! Hope you both will continue to improve !
February 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely surprise. Good to hear you are feeling much better.
February 5th, 2024  
