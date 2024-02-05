Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4328
Surprise, surprise!
What’s lovely surprise this morning to receive these flowers from a dear 365 friend!
Letterbox flowers they are called & they come with no water just laid out carefully in a long box.
Instructions how to care for them including two sachets of flower food, one to use straight away & one in three days time.
I put them in water immediately & within two hours the change was extraordinary.
Quite fascinating to see. I took a photo & will do another in a day or so to show you the difference.
On the same note we are both feeling so much better. Pretty much back to normal again though not doing much at the moment…..we have become lazy!
Thanking everyone for your kind wishes for our recovery.
Bless you all.
Just come back to this as I’ve just remembered I’m starting my 13th year of 365 today! Not done too well lately though, 🤣🤣🤣
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5144
photos
121
followers
112
following
1185% complete
View this month »
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
4327
4328
Latest from all albums
4322
4323
4324
4325
814
4326
4327
4328
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
5th February 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
gift
,
recovery
,
letterbox
Casablanca
ace
I had some from that company for my birthday - they plump up beautifully! How lovely. Glad you are feeling better. All the best.
February 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Sounds neat
February 5th, 2024
Dianne
ace
How lovely to get flowers. Congratulations on starting your 13th year. I hope you keep improving.
February 5th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a lovely gift and thought. 365ers are the best
February 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh what a lovely gift! Glad you are both feel a lot better.
February 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely gift , glowers always cheer one up !!Congrats on the start of 13th year, doesn't time fly ! Hope you both will continue to improve !
February 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely surprise. Good to hear you are feeling much better.
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close