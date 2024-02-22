Sign up
Jack is 30.
Out last night celebrating Jacks birthday.
Fish & chips & a Colin the Caterpillar cake.
He came home specially to see us as he’s off to Japan for three weeks & as he comes back I go to NZ.
Back to Manchester tomorrow to celebrate with friends.
Today I took my SIL for a scan & then a walk into the village & round the churchyard.
