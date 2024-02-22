Previous
Jack is 30. by happypat
Photo 4341

Jack is 30.

Out last night celebrating Jacks birthday.

Fish & chips & a Colin the Caterpillar cake.

He came home specially to see us as he’s off to Japan for three weeks & as he comes back I go to NZ.

Back to Manchester tomorrow to celebrate with friends.

Today I took my SIL for a scan & then a walk into the village & round the churchyard.
Pat Knowles

happypat
Year 12
