Photo 4342
Different!!
Set me a seal upon your heart
As a seal upon your arm
For love is as strong as death
Jealousy as cruel as the grave
It’s flames are flames of fire
A most vehement flame
Song of Soloman 8.6
This grave stood out with its simplicity.
Who was Joe Evan’s I wonder?
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Casablanca
ace
I have always loved that quote. Wonder what Joe Evans' story is?
February 23rd, 2024
Barb
ace
I love this quote also... The worship team of the online church we view sings this and whenever I hear if it resonates in my spirit for hours. :-)
February 23rd, 2024
