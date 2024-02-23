Previous
Different!! by happypat
Photo 4342

Different!!

Set me a seal upon your heart
As a seal upon your arm
For love is as strong as death
Jealousy as cruel as the grave
It’s flames are flames of fire
A most vehement flame

Song of Soloman 8.6


This grave stood out with its simplicity.
Who was Joe Evan’s I wonder?
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I have always loved that quote. Wonder what Joe Evans' story is?
February 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
I love this quote also... The worship team of the online church we view sings this and whenever I hear if it resonates in my spirit for hours. :-)
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise