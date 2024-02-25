Previous
1993

Such a lovely sunny day for once so we walked into the village & had soup & a bowl of chips.

It was even warm enough to sit out on the deck & read the paper afterwards.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
Wow, sounds lovely. Liking that decor on the shirt!
February 25th, 2024  
