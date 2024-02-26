Previous
Red Camelia by happypat
Photo 4344

Red Camelia

Our red Camelia looking beautiful & vibrant.

Harry picked ups the mower from the service place. He’s mowed around the edge of the lawn.

I’ve been to Lady Farmers…..an enjoyable afternoon watching films about the Rockies…..what a stunning place that is!
26th February 2024

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
Wow, that looks amazing! So bright and cheery.
February 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful sight Pat , Two of my neighbours have camelias in flower - they are gorgeous , they must have enjoyed the nearly frost free winter !
February 26th, 2024  
