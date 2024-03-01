Bus stop

Harry & I have our bus pass but have yet to use it.

Must remember to have it with us as we could have just hopped on this bus the other day if we had felt like it.

Perhaps a short trip locally at first & then further afield in the summer.



Quite a good service here every half hour. I applied for my visa online this afternoon.

Had a phone call which I didn’t answer as it came from the USA telling me my photo didn’t pass muster.

I had to take it again & it’s now gone through. The price has shot up since four years ago!