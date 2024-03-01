Previous
Bus stop by happypat
Bus stop

Harry & I have our bus pass but have yet to use it.
Must remember to have it with us as we could have just hopped on this bus the other day if we had felt like it.
Perhaps a short trip locally at first & then further afield in the summer.

Quite a good service here every half hour. I applied for my visa online this afternoon.
Had a phone call which I didn’t answer as it came from the USA telling me my photo didn’t pass muster.
I had to take it again & it’s now gone through. The price has shot up since four years ago!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1191% complete

essiesue
That is certainly a nice bus.
March 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You need an American visa to use this bus?? 😅😅
March 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Ha ha I hope nit….quick answer! No an ETA to enter NZ Casa.
March 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@happypat Ooh exciting!
March 1st, 2024  
