Previous
Colour version by happypat
Photo 4349

Colour version

I have a busy day so will have no time to post tonight so a quick upload of our original neighbours house in colour instead of black & white.
The two houses are next door to each other.
This is the bigger & grander of the two & lovely in colour!
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise