Clitheroe Castle

After our lunch out we drove on to Clitheroe.



It’s a bustling country town with lots of independent shops.

Clitheroe Castle is a ruined early medieval castle. Of Norman origin built in the twelfth century. It acted as a gaol & King Henry VI may have been held briefly when he was captured there in 1464.

You can walk round the castle so Cathy & Garth took Connie fir a run while Harry & I stayed on the lower level in town.