Food Hall, Holmes Mill in Clitheroe

Our first visit to this enormous food mill. I was just amazed at the size of it & the massive variety of all types of food displayed.

This small area is just a glimpse, I shall post a couple more over the next days.



The Hairy Bikers did a programme on this place once.

Not only is there the food hall but a pub with the longest bar, Bowland Brewery, a bowling alley & cinema.

Adjoining is a hotel & wedding venue!



