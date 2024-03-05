More foodie things

Well I’ve had a really stressful day with our internet & then FB.

It was playing up yesterday but completely off all night.

I rang BT & to be fair they were soon onto it. Trouble is it’s all either on line or by phone instruction.

A very pleasant chap working from home in Southern Island had me climbing up to the loft to reset the modem.

Quite difficult when not dressed & in my pjs at 8am plus he spoke very near the phone so talk was difficult. He gave up in the end & said someone would come out on Friday & check outside.

All of a sudden it came on mid morning.

FB went down then & I thought it was us but worldwide apparently but it’s been a frustrating day. Digital phones so back up the ladder to the loft tonight to reset them.



I’m worn out!



Did go out for lunch though….it was my sister in laws birthday.



Number one son sent photos of Pink in concert in Dunedin….35,000 there. They said she was amazing.