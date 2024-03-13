Biscuits…new variety

I drove into Blackpool today for a recki on car parks. I need one near to the Opera House in early May. My usual one has a large building on it now.

I knew where the one I wanted was but negotiating all the one way streets was a challenge.

Got there eventually & it’s ideal…..even better the pay machine was out of order!



Popped into Marks & Spencer’s & saw these new biscuits. Well I love custard creams so expected these to be awesome.

Well not so….a disappointment I thought. I couldn’t taste the custard cream….all chocolate.

I bought three packs to take with me on holiday for expat family….. I expect they will still enjoy them!