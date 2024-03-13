Biscuits…new variety

Previous
I drove into Blackpool today for a recki on car parks. I need one near to the Opera House in early May. My usual one has a large building on it now.
I knew where the one I wanted was but negotiating all the one way streets was a challenge.
Got there eventually & it’s ideal…..even better the pay machine was out of order!

Popped into Marks & Spencer’s & saw these new biscuits. Well I love custard creams so expected these to be awesome.
Well not so….a disappointment I thought. I couldn’t taste the custard cream….all chocolate.
I bought three packs to take with me on holiday for expat family….. I expect they will still enjoy them!
Well I think the clue was on the packet, more chocolate than biscuit! Sorry you were disappointed!
March 13th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@boxplayer ha ha you could be right there! 🤦‍♀️
March 13th, 2024  
julia ace
They should never try and fix something that not broke..New flavors are often a disappointment. But as you say I'm sure the family would enjoy them.
Good to make a plan for your night out..
March 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I tried these and absolutely hated them! I have a sweet tooth but found these WAY too sweet. Never buying them again! Sticking with proper custard creams.
March 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They really shouldn’t mess with tried & tested favourites!
March 13th, 2024  
