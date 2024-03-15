Magnolia in my favourite house.

Some of you might remember when we were thinking of moving that I had my eye on this house.

Almost in the village square I love the style & era of it.

Harry wouldn’t even go & look!

Looking at it now he was completely right. It faces north, hardly any parking & it’s on a very busy plus a corner so busses etc turning & stopping.



We are much better where we are! It has stairs though so we wouldn’t have bungalow legs as we have now! 🤣

At the farm I was up & down three flights of stairs…we have none now. Stairs are definitely a good thing to keep you fit!