Previous
Magnolia in my favourite house. by happypat
Photo 4361

Magnolia in my favourite house.

Some of you might remember when we were thinking of moving that I had my eye on this house.
Almost in the village square I love the style & era of it.
Harry wouldn’t even go & look!
Looking at it now he was completely right. It faces north, hardly any parking & it’s on a very busy plus a corner so busses etc turning & stopping.

We are much better where we are! It has stairs though so we wouldn’t have bungalow legs as we have now! 🤣
At the farm I was up & down three flights of stairs…we have none now. Stairs are definitely a good thing to keep you fit!
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I do remember! At least you still get to enjoy the magnolia.
March 15th, 2024  
Hazel ace
It looks lovely but does not sound so practical. I put quite a lot of mileage on my Fitbit going up and down stairs from the kitchen to the first floor sitting room which we refurbished from Clare's bedroom in her memory and which is where I am 'speaking' to you!
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise