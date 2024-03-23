Sign up
Previous
Photo 4367
Buttered hot cross bun for a birthday breakfast!
Number one son Brian’s birthday today.
Lesley sent me this photo of him opening our card while having breakfast.
A Saturday so no work today.
They had a little trip into Christchurch for lunch & a potter around the shops.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
birthday
,
nz
,
son
