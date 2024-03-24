Sign up
Previous
Photo 4368
Man & dog……lunch out!
Harry & Connie waiting for food!
Took me a while to get onto 365 this morning! Something strange was going on but all seems well now.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
3
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5187
photos
122
followers
111
following
1196% complete
4361
4362
4363
4364
4365
4366
4367
4368
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
2nd March 2024 12:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pub
,
harry
,
connie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely shot of the two .Fav. Yes, 365 sorted itself out eventually didn't it !
March 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Likewise, something to do with a security certificate not having been updated.
Lovely shot!
March 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He looks happy! Yes, we were all blocked….. certificate expiry and Ross said he forgot to turn something back on.
March 24th, 2024
Lovely shot!