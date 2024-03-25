A vets life.

A very boring photo tonight as the only place I have been this wet miserable day is Lady Farmers.

A talk by a local vet was interesting & thankfully I could hear what she said….not always the case!



A monthly meeting on the last Monday of the month, I have only been a member for a year.

I’m not a great fan of joining things like WI or such like but joined because my friend is President.

The last two times I have begun to enjoy it more as I get to know the other ladies.

They were after a social secretary today….i kept my hand down!!