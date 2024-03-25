Previous
A vets life. by happypat
A very boring photo tonight as the only place I have been this wet miserable day is Lady Farmers.
A talk by a local vet was interesting & thankfully I could hear what she said….not always the case!

A monthly meeting on the last Monday of the month, I have only been a member for a year.
I’m not a great fan of joining things like WI or such like but joined because my friend is President.
The last two times I have begun to enjoy it more as I get to know the other ladies.
They were after a social secretary today….i kept my hand down!!
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Casablanca ace
Lol! But you were not bored, that is good!
March 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I am sure it was an interesting talk ! Well done on keeping your hand down - I would be looking elsewhere too !!
March 25th, 2024  
julia ace
A vets talk would be Interesting.. Yes pays to sit at the back and be insignificant when officers are called for.. I am serving yet another term as President at camera club.. hopefully my last..
March 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 25th, 2024  
