Looking out…..

I met my cinema friend Dot today. She has just returned from visiting her daughter in Australia.

We had lots to talk about.

Her new granddaughter is due to be born next Thursday…..a little sister for Jack & Harry, Charles brothers.

We spent almost three hours in the cafe…..Harry was at the other end on his weekly bowling lunch.



On to the surgery in Garstang straight afterwards for Harrys glaucoma check.