For the leaver
For the leaver

A very social week this week.
Monday Lady Farmers,
Tuesday I met Dot for lunch,
Wednesday out in the evening for a meal with the Agriculture team.
Thursday church cleaning & into the cafe for seven of us for coffee. Haircut this afternoon,
Friday with neighbours for a charity tea.
Saturday out for a girlie lunch with daughter & granddaughter!

Just thought to myself how lucky we are living here with such a great community.

These flowers are for a long standing employee at our nieces hairdressers salon who is leaving after 16 years.

So glad to have an evening by the fire….i think eating out in the evening is a no no from now…..lunchtime is better. I slept badly after all that food.
28th March 2024

Wow, you have a busy social life!
March 28th, 2024  
