For the leaver

A very social week this week.

Monday Lady Farmers,

Tuesday I met Dot for lunch,

Wednesday out in the evening for a meal with the Agriculture team.

Thursday church cleaning & into the cafe for seven of us for coffee. Haircut this afternoon,

Friday with neighbours for a charity tea.

Saturday out for a girlie lunch with daughter & granddaughter!



Just thought to myself how lucky we are living here with such a great community.



These flowers are for a long standing employee at our nieces hairdressers salon who is leaving after 16 years.



So glad to have an evening by the fire….i think eating out in the evening is a no no from now…..lunchtime is better. I slept badly after all that food.