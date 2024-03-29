Previous
Easter wreath by happypat
Easter wreath

Good Friday so I bought this wreath to decorate my Easter bonnet.

A showery day with such heavy showers this afternoon. Rainbows & thunder!
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Pat Knowles

A lovely selection. Will you make an Easter bonnet?
March 29th, 2024  
@busylady I have made one Judith…..this is part of it. Not gone to much trouble as I’ve just used my sun hat with this wreath over the top.
March 29th, 2024  
