Easter bonnet number 2 by happypat
Photo 4375

Easter bonnet number 2

Stephen one of the hosts at the Easter garden party.
I thought his bonnet was splendid. He had to keep ducking down so he didn’t hit anything

Had a brilliant Easter dinner of lamb & all the extras at our daughters. Son in laws family there too so no cooking tonight.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
Tee hee, that is utterly brilliant! Such a good laugh.
April 1st, 2024  
