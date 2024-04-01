Sign up
Previous
Photo 4375
Easter bonnet number 2
Stephen one of the hosts at the Easter garden party.
I thought his bonnet was splendid. He had to keep ducking down so he didn’t hit anything
Had a brilliant Easter dinner of lamb & all the extras at our daughters. Son in laws family there too so no cooking tonight.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
1
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Casablanca
ace
Tee hee, that is utterly brilliant! Such a good laugh.
April 1st, 2024
