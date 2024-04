More fun!

The last of the garden party photos.

This is John the other host, neighbour & partner of Stephen.

John is a great singer but not this time.

They are very hospitable hosts & have lots of charity raising events.

Out all day again, this morning to Coffee Stop & this afternoon tea at a friends!

The last of my gadding about as I have jobs for the rest of the week!



Thank you for all your lovely & welcome comments over the last few days especially.