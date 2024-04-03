Sign up
Previous
Photo 4377
The lesser Celandine
On my walk to the village I pass these bright Spring wild flowers….
My cinema friend has just become a granny again. Charlie’s mum has had a little girl yesterday….two years after Charlie died.
Girls are so rare in their family so blessings from above.
Olivia Mae.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Pat Knowles
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful to see the mass of celandine ! - such a lovely Spring-time wild flower .
Delightful news re your friend becoming a granny again ! Such a lovely name !
April 3rd, 2024
Delightful news re your friend becoming a granny again ! Such a lovely name !