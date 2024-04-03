Previous
The lesser Celandine by happypat
Photo 4377

The lesser Celandine

On my walk to the village I pass these bright Spring wild flowers….

My cinema friend has just become a granny again. Charlie’s mum has had a little girl yesterday….two years after Charlie died.
Girls are so rare in their family so blessings from above.
Olivia Mae.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1199% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful to see the mass of celandine ! - such a lovely Spring-time wild flower .
Delightful news re your friend becoming a granny again ! Such a lovely name !
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise