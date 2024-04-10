Previous
Me & my plane mate! Taken at the end of 24 hours for me & 26 for Adele. by happypat
Me & my plane mate! Taken at the end of 24 hours for me & 26 for Adele.

This is Adele who hails from South Africa. She was sitting in the outside seat on the plane. Her first visit to NZ & visiting her son who she hadn’t seen for Five years.
My previous companion had been a lady from Adelaide visiting her sister in Liverpool.
We had a flat tyre as we landed so the fire truck & emergency crew arrived. It was safe enough to very slowly, very slowly taxi to a side parking slot where we waited until they connected the steps & boarded four airport coaches.
The assistance was only present in Manchester so I shall be composing a stiff email tomorrow to the travel agency! Plus I was over a wing too which I also said I didn’t want!
It will be good if it was fixed for my return journey!
Otherwise all well & staying at William & Erin’s overnight!

Another grumble the plane food was very much worse than last time…..standards way lower & no nice menu to choose from!!

Other than that I have safely arrived in New Zealand!
