Nina

Tomorrow I fly off to New Zealand to visit family.

I shall try & post a photo or two but likely not have time to comment much!

We were in NZ four years ago for grandchildren’s weddings but with moving & Covid & an operation not been since.

I’m going on my own which I have done many times before but have chosen to go assisted this time purely because if the change of planes in Dubai.

It’s across the full length of one floor, down a lift & another terminal. Quite a stress when you only have just over two hours.

Harry is staying at home…..it’s a long journey plus he was never a holiday person.

The freezer is full & there have been lessons going on!!!

Back at the end of April.



Looking forward to meeting our eldest granddaughter Nina, she’s a live wire they say.

Her little sister Tessa was born at the end of January so it will be exciting meeting them both for the first time.



Thank you for any comments you care to make on my holiday pics while I’m away !!