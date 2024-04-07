Previous
Nina by happypat
Nina

Tomorrow I fly off to New Zealand to visit family.
I shall try & post a photo or two but likely not have time to comment much!
We were in NZ four years ago for grandchildren’s weddings but with moving & Covid & an operation not been since.
I’m going on my own which I have done many times before but have chosen to go assisted this time purely because if the change of planes in Dubai.
It’s across the full length of one floor, down a lift & another terminal. Quite a stress when you only have just over two hours.
Harry is staying at home…..it’s a long journey plus he was never a holiday person.
The freezer is full & there have been lessons going on!!!
Back at the end of April.

Looking forward to meeting our eldest granddaughter Nina, she’s a live wire they say.
Her little sister Tessa was born at the end of January so it will be exciting meeting them both for the first time.

Thank you for any comments you care to make on my holiday pics while I’m away !!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Lois
She’s adorable! Have a wonderful time Pat!
April 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a wonderful portrait of Nina ! such a gorgeous bright and bubbly smile , ha !! and I love her chipped nail varnish ! - bless !!
Safe journey and enjoy your visit to the family in Australia , I know you have been looking forward to this , May you have a great family time ! I am sure Harry is more than capable to look after himself , after all , daughter is not too far away to keep an eye on her dad !! - Enjoy ❤️
April 7th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
@beryl @loweygrace Thank you both…..yes Cathy down the road & lots of neighbours say they will look in. I f someone said don’t go tonight I would say I won’t!! Ha ha I’m always like this before a trip! Ok when I get on the plane! My friend is the same, she said when she sets off for Australia if the plane broke down she would think good I will go home! 🤣🤣
April 7th, 2024  
