A work day

Harry & I have had a busy day.

Changed the beds & a big load of washing.

Cleaned out bath shower drains.

I washed the wall where the road men had splashed it all. Still more to do yet.



After that we tackled the garden. Cheating a bit as we resorted to the strimmer.

It does look much better though….nit as overgrown. I had to watch where Harry was doing it as he has no clue what’s a weed or a plant but we managed.



This afternoon I rested & read my book.

The Man from St. Petersburg by Ken Follett.