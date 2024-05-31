A work day

Harry & I have had a busy day.
Changed the beds & a big load of washing.
Cleaned out bath shower drains.
I washed the wall where the road men had splashed it all. Still more to do yet.
After that we tackled the garden. Cheating a bit as we resorted to the strimmer.
It does look much better though….nit as overgrown. I had to watch where Harry was doing it as he has no clue what’s a weed or a plant but we managed.
This afternoon I rested & read my book.
The Man from St. Petersburg by Ken Follett.
Yes you do have to watch those blokes the get a bit over zealous with their tools.