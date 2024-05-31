Previous
A work day by happypat
Photo 4423

A work day

Harry & I have had a busy day.
Changed the beds & a big load of washing.
Cleaned out bath shower drains.
I washed the wall where the road men had splashed it all. Still more to do yet.

After that we tackled the garden. Cheating a bit as we resorted to the strimmer.
It does look much better though….nit as overgrown. I had to watch where Harry was doing it as he has no clue what’s a weed or a plant but we managed.

This afternoon I rested & read my book.
The Man from St. Petersburg by Ken Follett.
Issi Bannerman ace
Sounds like a very busy day, Pat! Love this photo of Harry at Work. For some reason when I read your road men comment, I was still in a bathroom frame of mind, and thought the road men had been using your toilet a bit over-zealously! ;-) How's the book? I generally have enjoyed anything by Ken Follett. Especially Pillars of the Earth.
May 31st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@jamibann My favourite book of all time I think. I’m really enjoying this one too. How funny…I can understand how you came to that conclusion….I do ramble on a bit! The men just seemed to roll out the tarmac & splashed it with water which went all over our cream wall. The boss said himself it was a botched job!!
May 31st, 2024  
julia ace
Looks very colourful and you will be feeling chuffed with yourselves that you are getting the job done.
Yes you do have to watch those blokes the get a bit over zealous with their tools.
May 31st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Well done you two! Your garden looks very lush, must be all that rain! Oh I've heard of that book. Is it good? I'm busy reading the Prisoner of Heaven, by Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of Shadow of the wind.
May 31st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro @busylady That strimmer is lethal but did a great job. It’s better than it was! The book is good, I like Ken Follett books & this does not disappoint. It’s a book I borrowed off the library van. I will check yours out Judith.
May 31st, 2024  
carol white ace
Your garden's looking lovely.
May 31st, 2024  
