Meryl Streep

Had to laugh at this road sweeper doings the rounds this morning!

One of our council wagons, not doing our bit as we just scrape into the next council.

The bottom half of our garden is in Wyre but the house & decking are in Fylde.



We have been out for our weekly fish & Chips tonight but we have decided to have a break for a bit. Tired of fish & chips & it’s got too expensive now to have it every week if we aren’t enjoying it. Almost £40 for three of us!