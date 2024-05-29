Filling holes!

A very welcome sight!

Filling some of the pot holes on our road. They have only done the deep ones plus they splashed dirty water all over our wall but it’s a start.



Four men took practically all morning blocking the road & taking their time.



I had to go into Garstang in the afternoon & I was pleasantly surprised to see the whole way in that the roads were pothole free!

New tar & chippings, no white lines but pothole free road! Amazing!



We have been binge watching Race Around the World this afternoon. Started late but we have seen enough so we can watch the final later. I love that programme but wasn’t able to watch the first few weeks as I was in NZ.

