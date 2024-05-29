Previous
Filling holes! by happypat
Photo 4421

Filling holes!

A very welcome sight!
Filling some of the pot holes on our road. They have only done the deep ones plus they splashed dirty water all over our wall but it’s a start.

Four men took practically all morning blocking the road & taking their time.

I had to go into Garstang in the afternoon & I was pleasantly surprised to see the whole way in that the roads were pothole free!
New tar & chippings, no white lines but pothole free road! Amazing!

We have been binge watching Race Around the World this afternoon. Started late but we have seen enough so we can watch the final later. I love that programme but wasn’t able to watch the first few weeks as I was in NZ.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12
1211% complete

Casablanca ace
Wow…..they actually mended potholes?? You are honoured!
May 29th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Is it part of the "levelling up" scheme I wonder?
May 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The roads are in such a mess wherever you go ! It must be a season for filling holes - we went down a road not far from home and it was like a patchwork quilt but no longer holey !!
May 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 29th, 2024  
