Books

While I was in Blackpool killing time waiting for my bus home I popped into Waterstones.

This is upstairs where there are so many books to browse.

I was quite amazed at the variety & amount of Teen books. Whole bookcases of them plus Science & Fantasy genre seems really popular. I can’t remember having so much choice when I was a teen!

My grandson loves the Dune books which I think come under that heading.



Move it or loose it this morning & we really enjoyed watching the D Day landings celebrations too.

We have a few metal standing soldiers at the end of the road near our tubs of flowers. I should have walked down the road & posted a photo of them today but I can’t be bothered! They look nice too.

