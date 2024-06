Bus journey

I had an adventure today!

The first time using my bus pass. I had to go for a hearing assessment in Blackpool so decided I would try the bus as it might be a good way to get to Blackpool if our NZ visitors fancied a trip there.

It was great & I’m raring to go again!

It did go all round the houses a bit but that was interesting too!



I did learn you had to ring the bell for your stop…..