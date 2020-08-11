Sign up
Photo 1217
Summer impression
Taken in freelensing technique
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1404
photos
218
followers
182
following
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
11th August 2020 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
close-up
,
summer
,
meadow
,
freelensing
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's quite lovely.
August 12th, 2020
