Photo 1347
The tunnel
Warsaw - tunnel under the Old Town, built in 1948. After WWII, the Old Town was demolished and a tunnel was built first and then the Old Town was rebuilt over it. In the photo you can find yesterday's abstract.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1536
photos
222
followers
189
following
369% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st December 2020 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
light
,
city
,
line
carol white
ace
A super nighttime capture.Fav🙂
December 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks eerie!
December 22nd, 2020
Yolanda
Grear capture, love colors
December 22nd, 2020
JackieR
ace
Fab light! Hope you were safe Hannah!!
December 22nd, 2020
