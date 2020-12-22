Previous
The tunnel

Warsaw - tunnel under the Old Town, built in 1948. After WWII, the Old Town was demolished and a tunnel was built first and then the Old Town was rebuilt over it. In the photo you can find yesterday's abstract.
haskar

carol white ace
A super nighttime capture.Fav🙂
December 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks eerie!
December 22nd, 2020  
Yolanda
Grear capture, love colors
December 22nd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Fab light! Hope you were safe Hannah!!
December 22nd, 2020  
