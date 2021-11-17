Previous
Waiting for winter by haskar
Photo 1664

Waiting for winter

A natural river bend. You can see it from the shore only in late autumn, when the leaves fall. Now we are waiting for snow.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags ace
Mystical! Great capture.
November 17th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Nice wintery scene
November 17th, 2021  
tony gig
A wonderful capture...fav
November 17th, 2021  
joeyM ace
💕👌💕
November 17th, 2021  
Sporen Maken
Winter is coming, beautiful land frozen in time.
November 17th, 2021  
