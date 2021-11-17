Sign up
Photo 1664
Waiting for winter
A natural river bend. You can see it from the shore only in late autumn, when the leaves fall. Now we are waiting for snow.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th November 2021 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
autumn
Mags
ace
Mystical! Great capture.
November 17th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Nice wintery scene
November 17th, 2021
tony gig
A wonderful capture...fav
November 17th, 2021
joeyM
ace
💕👌💕
November 17th, 2021
Sporen Maken
Winter is coming, beautiful land frozen in time.
November 17th, 2021
