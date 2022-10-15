Previous
Crab apples by haskar
Crab apples

After being very cold night, everything was covered with fine dew. But here is still very dry and the dew was disappearing quickly.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself...
Renee Salamon ace
Love the frosty capture
October 15th, 2022  
tony gig
Great focus...
October 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Lovely frosting
October 15th, 2022  
