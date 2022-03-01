Sign up
38 / 365
Spa
It's a small run-down town where I've been staying for two weeks. It has wonderful brine springs and large mud deposits. And as you can see in the picture, a wonderful atmosphere.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2066
photos
248
followers
220
following
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Tags
city
,
smog
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely light on the city fog . Love the sun on the plume of smoke
March 2nd, 2022
