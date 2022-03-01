Previous
Spa

It's a small run-down town where I've been staying for two weeks. It has wonderful brine springs and large mud deposits. And as you can see in the picture, a wonderful atmosphere.
1st March 2022

haskar

Lovely light on the city fog . Love the sun on the plume of smoke
March 2nd, 2022  
