Previous
Next
40 / 365
Leaves in the snow
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2101
photos
250
followers
224
following
10% complete
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
40
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Others
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd April 2022 9:21am
Tags
snow
,
close
,
spring
,
park
,
up
Mags
ace
So pretty!
April 2nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
very pretty. Nice leaf colors , crazy to see snow on them.
April 2nd, 2022
