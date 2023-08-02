Previous
Building by helstor365
Photo 955

Building

I have no idea what this building is but I thought it looked good with that sky above it 😁

We went to the Munch museum today. Not really my cup of tea.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
August 2nd, 2023  
Diana
Stunning capture and wonderful cloudscape.
August 2nd, 2023  
Korcsog Károly
I like it!
August 2nd, 2023  
