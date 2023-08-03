Previous
Tourist snap by helstor365
Tourist snap

I'm having so much fun taking photos with my phone and editing them in Snapseed that I even took a shot of the royal castle!
Helge E. Storheim

Diana ace
Love the capture and edit! Editing can be so much fun :-)
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great image and a lovely edit
August 3rd, 2023  
