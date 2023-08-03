Sign up
Previous
Photo 956
Tourist snap
I'm having so much fun taking photos with my phone and editing them in Snapseed that I even took a shot of the royal castle!
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6) plus
Taken
3rd August 2023 12:19pm
Tags
oslo
Diana
ace
Love the capture and edit! Editing can be so much fun :-)
August 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great image and a lovely edit
August 3rd, 2023
