Previous
Metro by helstor365
Photo 957

Metro

Oslo is the only city in Norway that has a Metro.

I'm editing and uploading this photo on the railway station in Oslo, waiting for the train back to Bergen
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise