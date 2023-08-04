Sign up
Previous
Photo 957
Metro
Oslo is the only city in Norway that has a Metro.
I'm editing and uploading this photo on the railway station in Oslo, waiting for the train back to Bergen
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
6
6
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6) plus
Taken
4th August 2023 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oslo
