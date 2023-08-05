Previous
Incoming by helstor365
Photo 958

Incoming

After having shot with my phone for 5 days I thought I should ease back into using a camera again and took the Canon S120 with me on my walk today.

The bee isn't really sharp since the focus was on the thistle but I liked the shot anyway :-)
5th August 2023

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
John Falconer
Great capture. Is this a small thistle or a really big bee??
August 5th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
I really like it, and the title is perfect.
August 5th, 2023  
