Previous
Photo 958
Incoming
After having shot with my phone for 5 days I thought I should ease back into using a camera again and took the Canon S120 with me on my walk today.
The bee isn't really sharp since the focus was on the thistle but I liked the shot anyway :-)
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
2
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1099
photos
72
followers
31
following
262% complete
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
953
140
954
141
955
956
957
958
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S120
Taken
5th August 2023 11:17am
Tags
bee
,
thistle
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Is this a small thistle or a really big bee??
August 5th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
I really like it, and the title is perfect.
August 5th, 2023
