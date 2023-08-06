Previous
Bird in the sky... by helstor365
Bird in the sky...

Only a seagull unfortunately. Well, at least the building is nice :-)
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
Great building and I love the seagull in the picture. It’s bringing life to it.
August 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 6th, 2023  
