Previous
Photo 959
Bird in the sky...
Only a seagull unfortunately. Well, at least the building is nice :-)
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1101
photos
72
followers
31
following
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
954
141
955
956
957
958
142
959
Corinne C
ace
Great building and I love the seagull in the picture. It’s bringing life to it.
August 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 6th, 2023
