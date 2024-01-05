Sign up
Photo 1111
Blocks of flats
Quite cold this morning -9C. Of course nothing like in Northern Norway where it dropped to -43.5C today.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Camera
DMC-GM5
Tags
gm5
,
one week-one camera
Diana
ace
It looks cold but what a beautiful capture and scene.
January 5th, 2024
