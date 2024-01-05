Previous
Blocks of flats by helstor365
Photo 1111

Blocks of flats

Quite cold this morning -9C. Of course nothing like in Northern Norway where it dropped to -43.5C today.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
It looks cold but what a beautiful capture and scene.
January 5th, 2024  
