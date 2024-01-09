Previous
Lightning? by helstor365
Photo 1115

Lightning?

I swapped the image of the Canon M100 because there was no indication of scale in that photo. I thought it would be a good idea to photograph the "outgoing" and incoming" camera together to compare sizes so here it is:

https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2024-01-08
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
A great abstract!
Interesting comparison between the LUMIX and the Canon. Do you prefer the Canon?
January 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
January 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
a great image and comparison.
January 9th, 2024  
