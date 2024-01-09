Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1115
Lightning?
I swapped the image of the Canon M100 because there was no indication of scale in that photo. I thought it would be a good idea to photograph the "outgoing" and incoming" camera together to compare sizes so here it is:
https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2024-01-08
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1320
photos
84
followers
32
following
305% complete
View this month »
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
Latest from all albums
1110
1111
1112
204
1113
205
1114
1115
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M100
Taken
9th January 2024 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
m100
,
1 week - 1 camera
Corinne C
ace
A great abstract!
Interesting comparison between the LUMIX and the Canon. Do you prefer the Canon?
January 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
January 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
a great image and comparison.
January 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Interesting comparison between the LUMIX and the Canon. Do you prefer the Canon?