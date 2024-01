Illumination

One of the reasons for doing this project is to shoot with all my cameras to figure out which ones I don't like/use for some reason and get rid of them.... but guess what I did yesterday? That's right I bought another old camera! ;-)



I don't think I will get it in time to shoot with it next week but it will feature as soon as I have it. It is a camera I have wanted since it was released in 2014 so I'm quite excited :-)