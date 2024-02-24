Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1161
The house on the hill
It didn't rain today so I just went for a nice walk with the S120 in my pocket. Didn't even notice it was there :-)
I don't think it will be a surprise to anyone when I say that this is one of my favourite cameras. The combination of size/weight, versatility and IQ is hard to beat.
Definitely a keeper :-)
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1390
photos
88
followers
33
following
318% complete
View this month »
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
Latest from all albums
1156
1157
228
1158
1159
229
1160
1161
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S120
Taken
24th February 2024 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
s120
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2024
Diane
ace
Beautiful scene, well composed. I'm so impressed with your S120 that I got out my S110, which I last used in August.
February 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close