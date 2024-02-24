Previous
The house on the hill by helstor365
Photo 1161

The house on the hill

It didn't rain today so I just went for a nice walk with the S120 in my pocket. Didn't even notice it was there :-)

I don't think it will be a surprise to anyone when I say that this is one of my favourite cameras. The combination of size/weight, versatility and IQ is hard to beat.

Definitely a keeper :-)
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2024  
Diane ace
Beautiful scene, well composed. I'm so impressed with your S120 that I got out my S110, which I last used in August.
February 24th, 2024  
