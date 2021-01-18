Sign up
Previous
Next
4 / 365
Fresh homework
Chapter 4: ISO.
Top photo iso low, s3, F5,5
Bottom photo iso 16000, s250, F5,6
Both shots are taken in A mode.
Also for
@timerskine
who asked me to photograph fresh vegetables, Tim they are sooc I only cropped them a bit to fit in a square frame
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
4
0
Jacqueline
ace
@timerskine
Hi Tim, for your challenge
January 18th, 2021
Monique
ace
Geweldige kleuren combo’s !
January 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great to see how other have interpreted the homework. I am a few months ahead but just looked back. Good to be reminded.
January 18th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
@wakelys
which chapter are you doing now?
January 18th, 2021
