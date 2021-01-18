Previous
Fresh homework by jacqbb
4 / 365

Fresh homework

Chapter 4: ISO.
Top photo iso low, s3, F5,5
Bottom photo iso 16000, s250, F5,6
Both shots are taken in A mode.

Also for @timerskine who asked me to photograph fresh vegetables, Tim they are sooc I only cropped them a bit to fit in a square frame
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@timerskine Hi Tim, for your challenge
January 18th, 2021  
Monique ace
Geweldige kleuren combo’s !
January 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great to see how other have interpreted the homework. I am a few months ahead but just looked back. Good to be reminded.
January 18th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
@wakelys which chapter are you doing now?
January 18th, 2021  
