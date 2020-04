This is me

This morning I got an assignment (vink academy) to take a creative shot depicting who I am....: fltr

I like ahold cup of coffee, love to read and to walk.

I love to paint and work in my garden.

I like to bake, take photos and love to travel.

I adore my cats (but the real ones didn’t want to participate) to cook and I enjoy a good glas of wine!



On instagram I placed the original photo but I thought to faff this one.