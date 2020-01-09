Previous
Mad January Hare! by jamibann
Photo 2261

Mad January Hare!

Some of you may have seen my mad hare already - I think I did post an image of him already. He's on one of our local hills (Pannanich) along with a friend on another closeby hill (Carn Leuchan). No idea who made them, but I love them!
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
